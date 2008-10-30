Joe the Plumber Hires Publicist*

UPDATE: Ok, so now it seems Joe Wurzelbacher just hired a publicist, not a personal manager. That actually kind of makes sense. We’re sure Joe’s been getting annoyed with the relentless media attention (which will probably ease up by the end of next week), so it’s understandable that he hired someone to help him with that. Unfortunately, this destroys our “25 per cent” joke, but it seems Joe and his publicist are still trying to extend his fifteen minutes of fame.

EARLIER: Say it ain’t so, Joe! Joe (aka Sam) Wurzelbacher, better known as “Joe the (unlicensed) plumber” has just hired a personal manager to help him extend his fifteen minutes of fame into a lucrative career in showbiz.publicist.

Well, Joe, (can we call you “Joe”?) we hope whatever you do until you get your big break pays you enough to afford giving 25% of it to your manager. And if you do become a big star, you most likely won’t qualify for Obama’s tax cut. Something to think about…

NY Times: Two weeks after emerging as the Republican Party’s favourite proxy for the American working man, Mr. Wurzelbacher has signed a management deal meant to keep him in the public eye past next week’s election and earn him some money at the same time, preferably as a show business personality…

“Joe the Plumber is fast becoming a brand,” said Jim Della Croce, president of the Nashville-based Pathfinder Management group, who is part of the trio that will be representing Mr. Wurzelbacher from now on. “He is a dynamic speaker and an everyman who has become an overnight celebrity. It’s going to be our job to find Joe’s strengths and give him some options.”…

Mr. Della Croce said he can easily envision Mr. Wurzelbacher giving inspirational speeches, appearing on television, profiting from licensed merchandise that uses his name or image and endorsing products.

Mr. Della Croce is an entertainment industry veteran who has worked as a musician, publicist and television producer. Over the years he has also managed rock and pop performers like Grand Funk Railroad, The Power Station and Leon Redbone.

In recent years he has primarily represented country music artists like The Gatlin Brothers, Aaron Tippin and John Anderson. Another client is Jesse Winchester, the Louisiana-born country-rock singer-songwriter who fled to Canada 40 years ago to protest the war in Vietnam, became a Canadian citizen and was for many years unable to perform in the United States.

Think you’ve read it all. Wait. The story’s even crazier.

It turns out that it was actually Mr. Tippin who urged Mr. Wurzelbacher to get a manager. The two men met at Mike Huckabee’s program on Fox News, where both were guests the Sunday after the presidential debate in which Mr. McCain made “Joe the Plumber” the centrepiece of his attack on Mr. Obama’s tax policy.

