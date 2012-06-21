WATCH: 'Joe The Plumber' Blames The Holocaust On Gun Control Laws

2008 election celebrity and Ohio Congressional candidate Samuel “Joe The Plumber” Wurzelbacher drew criticism Wednesday for his campaign ad that suggests that gun control laws were responsible for the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide.



“In 1911 Turkey established gun control. From 1915 to 1917 1.5 million Armenians, unable to defend themselves, were exterminated,” Wurzelbacher say in the ad, while using tomatoes for target practice with a shotgun. “In 1939, Germany established gun control. From 1939 to 1945, 6 million Jews and 7 million others, unable to defend themselves, were exterminated.”

With a smile, Wurzelbacher turns to the camera and says, “I love America.”

National Jewish Democratic Council condemned the ad and demanded an apology.

“It is not acceptable ever to invoke the Holocaust to make a political point,” NJDC president and CEO David Harris told ABC News.

Want to see the ad for yourself? Check it out here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.