Joe The Austrian Plumber

During the campaign, Joe The Plumber was presented at the embodiment of working class, lunch-bucket America. Latching onto Mr. The Plumber was probably one of McCain’s best moves, though obviously it had little effect.



Anyway, the American Spectator recently asked him for his reading list, and well, let’s see if you can figure out which one, as they say on Sesame Street, just doesn’t belong

Temples of Convenience—and Chambers of Delight (A book about bathrooms)

Plumber’s Handbook

Flushed WIth Pride: The Story Of Thomas Crapper (Obvious)

And then there’s

The Theory of Money and Credit, by Ludwig von Mises (!)

Says Wurzlebacher: “It brought monetary theory into the mainstream of economic analysis. It is important reading for these troubled times.”

THIS was the side of Joe The Plumber the McCain campaign should’ve played up. Rather than making him the face of the Republican Party’s suspiciousness towards intellectuals, they could’ve had him out there pushing people to read up on their Mises. If only.

(via Matthew Yglessias)

