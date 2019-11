'Monday Night Football' commentator under fire after belittling criticism of 49ers kicker for missed field goal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Joe Tessitore called out 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin after he shanked a potential game-winning kick in San Francisco.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in an overtime thriller. It was the Niners first loss of the season.

49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a potential game-winning field goal, with play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore saying “the moment was too big.”

Fans took issue with Tessitore’s critique, saying he was unfairly burying a kicker who’d already hit three important field goals for the 49ers earlier in the game.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in dramatic fashion on Monday night, taking a 27-24 victory in overtime to hand the Niners their first loss of the season.

It was an instant classic for “Monday Night Football” with regard to the action on the field, with both teams pulling off late scoring drives to force the best out of their opponent. But even with the great game on the field, play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and colour commentator Booger McFarland once again struggled to connect with fans watching at home, even drawing the ire of some for their call on a late missed field goal.

With the 49ers needing any score to win after stopping the Seahawks on the opening possession of overtime, San Francisco lined up for a 47-yard field-goal attempt.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie playing in his first game for the 49ers, had already nailed three field goals on the night, and with this kick had the chance to play hero for his new team. Instead, he botched the kick, punching the ball wide left to keep the overtime period going.

“The moment was too big,” Tessitore said.

Tessitore’s turn of phrase might have gone unremarked upon had McLaughlin not already made kicks from 43, 39, and 47 yards earlier in the game, with the last coming as time expired in regulation.

CHASE MCLAUGHLIN. The undrafted rookie ties it from 47 yards out! #GoNiners ????: #SEAvsSF on ESPN

????: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/SlB0VGjZhH pic.twitter.com/CqNUmUO0t3 — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2019

The kick McLaughlin made was arguably bigger than the one he missed – the Niners would have lost had he missed his final kick in regulation, but were still alive to win or at least tie the Seahawks after his miss in overtime.

On Twitter, fans expressed some frustration with Tessitore’s commentary, specifically his implying that McLaughlin cracked under pressure.

A lot of gaul for Booger & Tess to say “the moment was just too big for him” when he had just kicked a FG from the exact same distance with :01 left in regulation to put them in OT. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 12, 2019

Tessitore and Booger going all in on SF kicker, saying, “Moment was too big” for him as he misses potential GW FG. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 12, 2019

Chase McLaughlin missed the GW FG in OT last night. Joe Tessitore and Booger ruined this kid’s career with the awful “This moment is too big for him” call. Just awful!! — Anthony Alford (@AnthonyWTAM) November 12, 2019

Booger and Tessitore both saying the “moment was too big” for Niners kicker Chase McLaughlin after hooking that last FG attempt was lazy and ridiculous. The kid had just buried a 47-yarder to force OT in closing seconds of regulation. #BeBetter — Adam Prescott (@APrescott11) November 12, 2019

I like Joe Tessitore, but insinuating that a game-winning field goal attempt is too big of a moment compared to a must-make kick to go to overtime is laughable. — Dressing, Not Stuffing (@albolte) November 12, 2019

Had Tessitore let the moment speak for itself, things would have been fine – fans watching the game already knew McLaughlin was playing in his first game, and a moment like this would have made him a folk hero in the Bay Area for some time.

But instead, Tessitore buried him after the miss, and his criticism failed to land since McLaughlin had already proved earlier in the game that “the moment” – kicking a field goal from 47 yards out with the game hanging in the balance – was not too big for him.

Kickers miss some times, it’s the nature of the business. Similarly, commentators like Tessitore make mistakes from time to time in their broadcasts, it’s the nature of the business.

It’s possible that for Tessitore the moment was too big for him, but we’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Read more:

Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 11 of fantasy football

Patrick Mahomes’ jump-pass touchdown once again proved he’s unlike any other quarterback in the league

Lamar Jackson staked his claim to the MVP with a brilliant video game-like touchdown run

Patriots rookie is saving and investing 90% of his paychecks so he can ‘live like a prince’ for the rest of his life

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.