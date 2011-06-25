Joe Stump's Pitch To Be The Next CEO Of Yahoo: Not Serious, But Maybe Realistic

Not entirely serious, obviously — particularly his suggestion at the end regarding yours truly — but some of his ideas are undeniably on a solid foundation. How did Instagram eat Flickr’s lunch, for example?



The bigger question it raises: What exactly has Carol Bartz even tried to do while CEO of Yahoo?

