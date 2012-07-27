Jon Stewart Declares Himself A Nobel Prize Winner During An Interview With Joseph Stiglitz

Economist Joseph Stiglitz made an appearance on the Daily Show last night.



Amid serious questions about the economy, funnyman Jon Stewart found the opportunity to prove that he was in fact as smart Stiglitz.

After speaking for some length about the problem with incentivizing risk-takers like Wall Street banks, Stewart asked Stiglitz if he agreed with him. When Stiglitz agreed emphatically, Stewart declared:

“So I’m a Nobel prize winner. Do I just get yours or how do we do this? Where do we make the swap?”

Watch the entire interview at The Daily Show:

