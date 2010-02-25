Joe Stack's Widow Sued By Widow Of Man Killed In IRS Building

Erin Geiger Smith
plane crash austin

Joe Stack’s wife was “threatened enough” by Stack that she and her daughter and stayed in a hotel the night before he flew his plane into an Austin office building last Thursday.

Stack’s stunt killed not just himself, but also 68-year-old IRS employee Vernon Hunter. Hunter’s wife, Valerie, filed a lawsuit in Austin state court claiming that Sheryl Stack had a duty to “avoid a foreseeable risk of injury to others,” the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The lawsuit also seeks to bar the Travis County medical examiner’s office form asking Hunter’s autopsy public.

Read the full AA-S story here.

