Joe Stack's Widow Sued By Widow Of Man Killed In IRS Building

Joe Stack’s wife was “threatened enough” by Stack that she and her daughter and stayed in a hotel the night before he flew his plane into an Austin office building last Thursday.



Stack’s stunt killed not just himself, but also 68-year-old IRS employee Vernon Hunter. Hunter’s wife, Valerie, filed a lawsuit in Austin state court claiming that Sheryl Stack had a duty to “avoid a foreseeable risk of injury to others,” the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The lawsuit also seeks to bar the Travis County medical examiner’s office form asking Hunter’s autopsy public.

Read the full AA-S story here.

