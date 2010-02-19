Joseph Andrew Stack Revised His Death Letter 27 Times Before Settling On The Final Draft





By now, everyone knows who Austin Texas crash pilot Joe Stack is.

But his manifesto hosted on EmbeddedArt.com holds clues to how angry he must have been. Diving into the HTML source of the website shows that he generated his manifesto using Microsoft Word.

And Microsoft Word loves to leave in the details. Let’s take a look:

Looking at the above screenshot, you can see he revised the document 27 times. Additionally, he started the document two days ago on February 16th at 7:24 PM. He saved his final draft this morning at 6:42 in the morning.

Update: Our commenters point out that Mr. Stack’s timestamps are in Zulu time; that means he finished drafting his letter at 11:42 PM CST.

