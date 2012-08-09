That Brutal Anti-Romney Ad Is Blowing Up In The Obama Campaign's Face

BarackObamadotcom via YouTube



On Tuesday, the Romney campaign blasted a nasty, controversial pro-Obama super PAC ad that blamed Mitt Romney for the death of a steelworker’s wife after Bain Capital closed his plant and he lost health insurance.The ad instantly came off as nasty, but it was further made damaged goods later in the day by CNN, when the network reported that Soptic’s wife was laid off from her job in 2002 or 2003 and lost her health insurance.

She did not have health insurance through her husband’s job.

President Barack Obama’s campaign had been pleading ignorance, distancing itself from the super PAC ad.

But earlier this year, the Obama campaign featured the same worker, Joe Soptic, as a prominent part of its own attack on Romney’s handling of GST Steel as the CEO of Bain Capital.

On “Morning Joe” today, Obama senior adviser Robert Gibbs said he had “seen some write-ups” of the ad and said he didn’t know the “specifics of this man’s case.”

On CNN’s “Starting Point,” deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter said she “didn’t know the facts” of Soptic and his wife.

Soptic, though, was featured in an Obama campaign attack ad and conference call [AUDIO HERE] on May 14, in which he told the story of his wife’s cancer.

“I couldn’t afford to buy it for my wife,” Soptic says on the call of his inability to purchase health insurance for his wife. “I had to put her in a county hospital because she didn’t have health care. When the cancer took her away, all I got was an enormous bill.”

“Thank you, Joe,” Cutter says on the conference call. “We really appreciate you … sharing your experiences.”

Here’s a tweet from Cutter the same day. The quote is from Soptic in the Obama campaign’s video:

Photo: Twitter/@stefcutter

A Romney campaign spokesman called the Obama campaign’s attempts to distance itself from the attack “disgraceful.”

Here’s the Obama campaign ad from May, which calls Romney a “vampire”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s the Priorities USA ad from Tuesday:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bottom line: The ad came off as incredibly nasty, loose with the facts, and has made the campaign look silly in trying to distance itself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.