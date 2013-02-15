Joe Scarborough Explodes At NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre's 'Racial,' Paranoid Arguments

Photo: MSNBC

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough hammered NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre on Thursday and wondered why more Republicans wouldn’t follow suit, calling LaPierre extreme and his views steaming with “racial undertones.”Scarborough’s target was an op-ed LaPierre wrote in The Daily Caller on Wednesday, which is being blasted for its paranoid tone.



Here are some excerpts of LaPierre’s op-ed:

During the second Obama term, however, additional threats are growing. Latin American drug gangs have invaded every city of significant size in the United States. […]

After Hurricane Sandy, we saw the hellish world that the gun prohibitionists see as their utopia. Looters ran wild in south Brooklyn. There was no food, water or electricity. And if you wanted to walk several miles to get supplies, you better get back before dark, or you might not get home at all. […]

Hurricanes. Tornadoes. Riots. Terrorists. Gangs. Lone criminals. These are perils we are sure to face—not just maybe. It’s not paranoia to buy a gun. It’s survival. It’s responsible behaviour, and it’s time we encourage law-abiding Americans to do just that.

“I don’t know where to start,” Scarborough said after reading excerpts on air.

“This is so laced with racial overtones,” he said, calling LaPierre’s vision of America a “post-apocalyptic” one that was “straight out of The Book Of Eli.” Later, Scarborough called the op-ed “racially tinged.”

Scarborough warned Republicans — like he has done in the recent past — that if they don’t start condemning him, voters will start to notice the “extreme” views.

“The Republican Party, if they were smart, their leaders today would condemn it. But they’re not smart,” Scarborough said. “They’re scared. And you know, [if] they keep running scared, they’re going to lose more votes. They’re going to get hammered in future elections if they allow this clown to continue to lead them around by their nose. They’re shameful.”

