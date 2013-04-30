Joe Scarborough Lashes Out At Ted Cruz: 'He Is Lying About His Own Party'

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reamed into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who caused a stir with comments he made last week that referred to fellow Republican senators as “squishes.”



During a rally at grassroots conservative group FreedomWorks last week, the freshman senator Cruz provided a rare glimpse into the Senate vote-whipping process and revealed that fellow GOP senators berated him and Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) for threatening to filibuster gun control measures.

They said, ‘Listen, before you did this the politics of this were great — the Dems were the bad guys, the Republicans were the good guys. Now we all look like a bunch of squishes.’ Well, there is an alternative — you could just not be a bunch of squishes.”

Scarborough, who has been very vocal about his support for new gun laws in the wake of December’s massacre in Connecticut, accused Cruz of “misrepresenting what people say.”

“He’s lying about what Republican senators said inside those meetings,” Scarborough said. “He’s exaggerating.”

“He’s not lying about Democrats,” he added. “He’s lying about his own party. A lot of people know what went on inside those meetings, and what Ted Cruz is saying — it’s just not true.”

Watch the clip below, via MSNBC:



