Joe Scarborough blows up at 'nativist' Marco Rubio campaign ad

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is not happy with Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Florida) latest presidential campaign ad.

On Tuesday, Scarborough released a series of tweets criticising Rubio for saying that he felt “out of place” in the US because of the Obama administration’s policies.

“Marco goes full-on nativist. Says he feels out of place in his own country. It’s such a crass play. It’s offensive,” Scarborough, a former Florida Republican congressman, wrote of the ad.

In his ad, Rubio criticised the government for being out of touch, allowing wages to stagnate, and growing the national debt. And in a nod to social conservatives, Rubio criticised those who would call people “bigots and haters” for holding true to their values.

“This election is about the essence of America — about all of us who feel out of place in our own country, a government incredibly out of touch, and millions with traditional values branded bigots and haters,” Rubio said in the ad, which was published Monday.

Scarborough said on Tuesday that Rubio’s rhetoric was part of a larger, bipartisan problem of people complaining about not feeling “at home” in the US when their party is out of power.

Marco goes full-on nativist. Says he feels out of place in his own country. It’s such a crass play. It’s offensive. https://t.co/RPtlejaTyV

— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 15, 2015

It was offensive when Democrats said they didn’t feel at home in their own country when GWBush was president. It’s just as much now.

— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 15, 2015

To Marco (& movie stars promising to move to Canada if a Republican is elected), if that’s how you feel about America, just leave now. #USA

— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 15, 2015

The second most nativist statement according to pollsters is “These days, I feel like a stranger in my own country.” https://t.co/yjUDhDFySZ

— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 15, 2015

