Joe Scarborough goes on a 2-minute rant about Donald Trump's 'completely racist' comments

Morning Joe Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough wasn’t pleased with Donald Trump’s refusal to apologise for increasingly frequent inflammatory racially and ethnically tinged statements.

During a segment on Monday, the “Morning Joe” co-host slammed Republican members of Congress for backing Trump despite his comments and policy proposals that have racial, ethnic, and religious bends.

Those included his proposal to bar Muslims from entering the US and his feud with a judge of Mexican heritage, the latter of which Scarborough said were “completely racist.”

“They can’t be morally outraged this week when they knew what he was doing last week,” Scarborough said of Republicans who have endorsed Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

“These Republicans that are so shocked and stunned at this clear act of racism had all the evidence in the world before that he had done things that stopped them from endorsing him,” Scarborough continued.

The “Morning Joe” co-host repeatedly knocked Trump on Monday over the mogul’s racially tinged rhetoric.

Scarborough and fellow co-host Mika Brzezinski expressed dismay after playing a clip of Trump highlighting his support among black voters at a rally. During the rally, he abruptly pointed to a man in the crowd and said, “Look at my African-American over there.”

“What century is that man from?” Scarborough said several times with his hand on his forehead.

“He’s exhausted, he’s delirious, he’s out of his mind,” Brzezinski said.

And during a conversation with Republican Sen. Jeff Flake later in the show, Scarborough condemned Trump’s suggestion that Indiana-born Judge Gonzalo Curiel cannot fairly preside over lawsuits against Trump University because of the judge’s Mexican heritage.

“What standard is this? It’s not American,” Scarborough said.

Publicly, the relationship between Trump and Scarborough and Brzezinski has apparently cooled in recent days.

While the “Morning Joe” hosts have been criticised for their occasional coziness with Trump, in recent days, the real-estate magnate has resumed rhetorical attacks on the show.

Last week, Trump knocked the show shortly after Brzezinski expressed dismay at House Speaker Paul Ryan’s endorsement of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

I don’t watch or do @Morning_Joe anymore. Small audience, low ratings! I hear Mika has gone wild with hate. Joe is Joe. They lost their way!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2016

Watch a clip of Monday’s “Morning Joe” segment below:

Trump blasts “Mexican” judge born in Indiana… @JoeNBC: This is unbelievable. He is getting worse, not better. https://t.co/RAXzkGNp99

— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 6, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.