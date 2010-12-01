Joe Scarborough: GOP Needs To "Man Up" To Sarah Palin And Her "Gaudy Circus Sideshow"

Joe Scarborough attacked the GOP for being “too scared to say in public what they all complain about in private” — that Sarah Palin” is a reality show star who cannot be elected.”



In an Op-Ed for Politico, Scarborough wrote that what upsets him most is Palin’s comments on former Republican presidents. Palin is attempting to “build herself up by tearing down great men like Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.”

Palin has called George Bush a “blue blood,” and said that if Reagan could be president after starring in “Bedtime for Bonzo,” so could she after starring in her reality show Sarah Palin’s Alaska.

“These great men dedicated their lives to public service and are too good to be fodder for her gaudy circus sideshow,” wrote Scarborough.

Palin’s comments made her sound “like every left-wing politician and media elitist.”

Palin is not a stupid woman. But like the current president, she still does not know what she does not know. And she does know how to make millions of dollars, even if she embarrasses herself while doing it.

If Republicans want to embrace Palin as a cultural icon whose anti-intellectualism fulfils a base political need, then have at it. I suppose it’s cheaper than therapy.

But if the party of Ronald Reagan, Paul Ryan and Marco Rubio wants to return to the White House anytime soon, it’s time that Republican leaders started standing up and speaking the truth to Palin.

Scarborough discussed his Op-Ed on his MSNBC show Morning Joe (video below).



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.