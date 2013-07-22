JOE SCARBOROUGH: Sean Hannity Has Been Using The Trayvon Martin Case To 'Gin Up His Ratings'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, saying he was using the case involving the death of Trayvon Martin to “gin up his ratings.”



On his radio show Friday, Hannity reacted to President Barack Obama’s impromptu address on the subject Friday by wondering if Obama was admitting that both he and Martin “smoked pot and did a little blow” in comparing himself to the slain teenager.

Scarborough ripped Hannity and others in the media for their reaction to the verdict.

“I keep hearing this from people like Sean Hannity and others on the right. Really? Would we like to go across college campuses in America and tell all white boys that if they have marijuana in their system then they are fair game?” Scarborough said.

Scarborough said that some of the other opinions coming out of the case — a Washington Post column by Richard Cohen and some in the Wall Street Journal — were “depressing” in backing up George Zimmerman’s actions.

“There’s this unexplained leap to justify George Zimmerman’s actions of walking through a suburban neighbourhood — armed — chasing down a black man,” Scarborough said. “… It seems, and what’s depressing is, this isn’t confined to the far-right talk-show radio hosts.

“Sean Hannity has been ginning this up so badly that Michael Savage — Michael Savage — has been saying that he’s irresponsible and that he’s using race to gin up ratings in a way that’s bad for America. That’s how extreme Sean Hannity’s position has been.”

Here’s the clip, via MSNBC:



