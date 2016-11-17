'Watch everything melt down': Joe Scarborough warns Trump about picking 'crooked' Rudy Giuliani for foreign post

MSNBC Joe Scarborough on MSNBC.

Joe Scarborough cautioned President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday against picking close advisors with little foreign policy experience for top administration posts.

The “Morning Joe” host declared that Trump should pick “boring, middle-of-the-road” officials to serve in foreign-facing administration posts such as secretary of defence, secretary of state, and director of the National Security Agency.

“You don’t get rookies for that, you don’t get ideologues for that,” Scarborough said.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton are both rumoured to be potential picks for secretary of state, options that Scarborough warned would set off a media firestorm and damage relationships abroad.

“Abroad, you can’t lurch to a John Bolton,” Scarborough said.

“You think Steve Bannon gets negative press? You think that’s bad? Pick Rudy Giuliani for the secretary of state, or John Bolton for your secretary of state, and watch everything melt down internationally.”

Scarborough specifically singled out Giuliani, citing a New York Times article detailing large payments Giuliani took from the Qatari government as well as a group on the state department’s terror watch list.

“How could Rudy Giuliani after the Hillary Clinton debacle on paid speeches, how could Rudy Giuliani ever be secretary of state?” Scarborough said.

“Is [Trump] going to call him ‘Crooked Rudy’ now?”

