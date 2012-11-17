Joe Scarborough Tears Into Mitt Romney's 'Gifts' Comment: 'It's Just Sick'

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough took his parting shots at former Republican nominee Mitt Romney on Friday, slamming him for comments suggesting that President Barack Obama won the election because he gave “gifts” to minorities, young voters and women.



“The 47 per cent quote — he actually believed it,” Scarborough said. “He wasn’t just doing analysis. That was his, I would say, twisted view of what he views conservatism to be — that you write off 47 per cent of the population and try to squeeze in 3 per cent of the undecideds. It’s just sick.”

Later in the segment, Scarborough hit Romney for what he called an “insulated view” because of his background. He said Romney never “understood” conservatism like Ronald Reagan, who “grew up in middle America.”

“Mitt Romney’s view was such an insulated view of a guy who grew up rich and grew up in this insular world, where his father ran car companies and was governor of Michigan.”

Watch the clip below:



