Joe Scarborough Rips Liberals For Hypocritical Reaction To 'Zero-Dark-30'

The blindness of liberals to Obama’s drone policy along with their outcry about waterboarding has rankled MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.Liberals (plus John McCain) are furious at the waterboarding scene in upcoming movie “Zero-Dark-30,” which suggests that the torture method was helpful in tracking down Osama Bin Laden.



Part-time liberal, part-time conservative Scarborough got furious right back. He wrote an op-ed for Politico that rips liberals and blows the horn for, if not more torture, at least more analysis into the true effect of ‘enhanced interrogation techniques.‘

Scarborough writes:

It is a fascinating thing to behold when the most self-righteous among us are forced to watch their false idols crumble to the ground in a miserable heap of rubbish.

For him, enhanced interrogation not only works, but it’s here to stay, and moral discussions about how the U.S. goes about performing acts like waterboarding shouldn’t be suppressed, but encouraged.

“As I have said repeatedly,” Scarborough writes. “Americans should continue to debate the moral dilemmas caused by interrogation techniques.”

He points out that waterboarding is an actual training event for attendees of the military’s Survival Evasion Resistance Escape school, also known as SERE (“seer”), where students are eventually captured and “tortured” (waterboarded) by instructors.

He then targets the Left’s “outright lies” about the effectiveness of enhanced interrogation techniques:

“The left’s twisted morality pose on this topic too often comes in fits and starts, with the most righteous of the lot declaring Bush a war criminal for his interrogation techniques while granting absolution to the man who champions a far more brutish approach. One wonders where these secular televangelists have gone in a week when BBC reporters tell of an 8-year-old girl having her young skin pierced by a drone bomb’s shrapnel while watching her grandmother being blown to a thousand pieces in front of her young eyes.”

