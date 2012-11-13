JOE SCARBOROUGH: 'Everybody Lied' To Republican Donors

Joe Scarborough slammed the Romney campaign and supporting super PACs on “Morning Joe” today for “lying to” Republican donors about Romney’s standing in the campaign.



The “Morning Joe” panel was discussing Frank Bruni’s op-ed in the New York Times this weekend, which chronicled Rove’s colossal waste of money this election.

Here’s Scarborough’s rant:

“I’ll tell you, if I were a donor, my biggest problem would be that I was lied to. I was lied to by the … conservative media establishment. They lied to the donors, they lied to the base. They lied to everybody about how Romney was ahead and things were looking good in the Senate. The pollsters lied. Everybody lied.

And so guys keep writing checks and find out the reason they went to Minnesota and Pennsylvania is because all of these people that were saying Romney was going to win Ohio, they knew he was not going to win Ohio. They knew all along.”

Here’s the video clip:



