JOE SCARBOROUGH: A New York Times Editor Told Me That Paul Krugman's Column Is Their Biggest 'Nightmare'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough fired off another shot in an

ongoing battle with the New York Times’ Paul Krugman.

This time, on Thursday, he alleged that an editor at the New York Times had told him — off-the-record — that Krugman’s column is the paper’s recurring “nightmare.”

“I won’t tell you which public editor it was, but one of the public editors of the New York Times told me off-the-record that after my debate that their biggest nightmare was his column every week,” Scarborough said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough was referencing a debate on PBS between him and Krugman in March, an hour-long session during which the two argued about debt, deficits, and spending.

Their tiff started back in January, when Scarborough wrote a piece in Politico entitled, “Paul Krugman vs. The World.” The piece argued that Krugman was out of step with mainstream economists on running deeper deficits — though none of the people Scarborough cited in his argument for cutting spending were mainstream economists.

Scarborough’s comments on Thursday came amid a roundtable discussion with Niall Ferguson, who also has had his disagreements with Krugman and just finished a three-part series entitled “Krugtron the Invincible,” which is published in its entirety on The Huffington Post.

“He glories. It’s the hubris of it,” Ferguson said on “Morning Joe.”

“In public exchange, there needs to be humility, honesty, and stability. That’s all. That’s what he lacks. There’s no accountability. Nobody edits that blog at the New York Times, and it’s time somebody calls him out.”

Here’s the clip:

