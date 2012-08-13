Joe Scarborough: The Paul Ryan Pick Is The Most Exciting Thing Republicans Have Done In 'Well Over A Decade'

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is a fan of Mitt Romney’s pick of Paul Ryan as his vice presidential nominee, saying on the MSNBC morning show Monday that the Ryan selection is “the first time that I’ve been excited by something that the national Republican Party has done in well over a decade.”



“Paul Ryan comes from a small group of either budget jedis, dorks or whatever,” Scarborough said. “But there couldn’t be a tighter fit — ideologically, at least — through the years with what a small group of us started trying to do in 1994,” which was trying to tackle the budget deficit, he said.

“This is the first time that the national Republican Party has done something in over a decade that I go, ‘Wow, you know what? That may be my party. That may be the party that I joined when Ronald Reagan inspired me,'” Scarborough said.

The Ryan pick seems to have swayed his opinion from late June, when Scarborough lamented the “gross, repulsive” 2012 campaign.

