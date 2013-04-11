Joe Scarborough Goes Ballistic At 'Shameless' Republican criticising Obama's Social Security Cuts

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday, host Joe Scarborough announced coming off a commercial break that he was “angry.”



What set him off were comments from Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who on Wednesday had criticised President Barack Obama’s budget’s cuts to Social Security as a “shocking attack on seniors.” Walden was soon rebuked by the conservative group Club for Growth, who questioned why he wouldn’t be willing to accept the most “modest” of entitlement reforms.

Scarborough — who has been pushing for Obama to offer some entitlement concessions for quite some time — wondered the same.

“It makes me so angry, I just don’t know what to do with myself,” Scarborough said. “Oh, my God. This is unbelievable.”

Scarborough went on to joke that he wanted to start a political action committee, so that he could “Bloomberg” any politician trying to “demagogue” the issue of entitlement reforms.

“Anybody, any Republican, any Democrat that runs against responsible rational solutions to take care of our long-term debt is selling out our children, is stealing from the next generation,” Scarborough said.

“It’s generational theft, and for Republicans to do this is beyond shameless. They did it in 2010. To tell the President — we’ve been busting his chops for months — he just dips his toe in the water, and Greg Walden comes swinging. This is shameless.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:

