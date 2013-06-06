JOE SCARBOROUGH: 'It's Hard To Have Actually Put Together A Worse Narrative For A Progressive President'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped into President Barack Obama’s administration on Thursday, the morning after a report in The Guardian disclosed a highly classified court order revealing that the National Security Agency is collecting information about the phone records of millions of Americans.



“It’s unbelievable. It just feeds into this narrative of the Republicans and of Tea Party members,” Scarborough said, referencing other issues plaguing the Obama administration at the IRS and obtaining journalists’ communications records.

“It is hard taken in totality to have actually put together a worse narrative for a progressive president and a progressive White House. … It’s hard to come up with a worse scenario for them publicly.”

The order requires Verizon to produce “certain call detail records or ‘telephony metadata'” created by the company. The report has already sparked concern and outrage from some who have long questioned the federal government’s surveillance powers.

Scarborough said that history will likely remember the Obama and George W. Bush White Houses as largely similar, despite the presumption that they would have been so different.

“Historians won’t look at George W. Bush as a guy who had one separate set of policies and Barack Obama as a president who had another,” he said.

Watch the clip below, via MSNBC:



