Joe Scarborough Accuses The NRA Of 'Pathetic' Race-Baiting On Ad Targeting Obama

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough accused the NRA of “pathetic” race-baiting in a new ad targeting President Barack Obama’s stance on gun control near the six-month anniversary of the elementary-school shooting in Newtown, Conn., that left 20 children and six others dead.



The NRA’s ad blasted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has been a lifetime NRA member, for his role in drafting background-check legislation that failed in the Senate in April. The organisation accused Manchin of teaming up with Obama and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, both of whom have pushed for more expansive gun safety measures since the Newtown tragedy.

But Scarborough said there was “obvious shading” of certain parts of Obama in the ad, which he said added to perceived fear-mongering.

“It’s so obvious. Look at his hands. It looks like he is a coal miner from West Virginia,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” Friday.

Since the Newtown tragedy, Scarborough has made a habit of railing against the NRA. He has warned Republicans about the NRA’s “extreme” views, saying voters will eventually catch on and notice.

“Listen, I have been critical of those on the left when they have used race. And it’s happened — it happens every election, to race bait,” Scarborough said Friday. “I’m going to be critical when people on my side do the same thing. This is an example. Look at the hands. Look at the side of the face.”



