Joe Scarborough Held Up The Cover Of The Daily News And Called The NRA 'Sick' For Its New Shooting Game

Photo: MSNBC

Joe Scarborough added a new chapter to his continued assault on the National Rifle Association on “Morning Joe” today, calling the organisation “sick” for releasing a new video game that allows users to take target practice.Scarborough held up the cover of the New York Daily News, which slammed the NRA for releasing the game on the one-month anniversary of the elementary-school massacre in Newtown, Conn.



“How sick is this?” Scarborough said, pointing to the cover. “How sick are these people … that have commandeered the NRA into an extremist organisation? … How many millions of dollars have people made over the slaughter of innocents? And now this?”

Scarborough lamented what he saw as the demise of the organisation, saying “their extremism is destroying them.” He showed new polls that display wide support for a variety of new gun legislation, saying the numbers “were breaking because of NRA extremism.”

“If they keep their feet in cement,” Scarborough said of the association, “they’re going to be run over — not by Joe Biden, but by middle America, by people that want to protect their children.”

Here’s the video, courtesy of Mediaite:



