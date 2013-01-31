JOE SCARBOROUGH: The Greatest Threat To The Second Amendment Is NRA 'Extremism'

Photo: MSNBC

Ahead of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre’s Senate testimony later this morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough launched into a full-throated assault of NRA “extremism” that he said threatens the Second Amendment.Scarborough has pushed extensively for more restrictive gun measures in the wake of the elementary school massacre in Newtown, Conn.



He said the NRA was participating in a “big lie” by perpetuating the notion that the government’s aim is to “come for your handguns next, they’re going to come for your shotguns, they’re going to come for your hunting rifles.” He called the NRA “extreme,” and said that they were the actual threat to the long-term viability of Second Amendment rights.

“You know what the greatest danger to that Second Amendment right and that guarantee is right now?” Scarborough said. “Extremism from the survivalist wing of the NRA that impacts Republicans’ policies nationwide and moves the Republican Party so far away from mainstream America that they lose the House, they lose the Senate again in 2014, and they lose the presidency again. And the next president will be Democratic.”

Watch the clip below:



