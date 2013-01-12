Joe Scarborough Tears Into The NRA For Profiting 'Over The Slaughter Of 20 Innocents'

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough went on a substantial rant on the NRA and other gun-rights groups and retailers the day after many met with Vice President Joe Biden at the White House.



Scarborough charged gun manufacturers with making “millions and millions” over the “slaughter of 20 innocents” in the aftermath of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. He also slammed the NRA for “ginning up fears” in the wake of the tragedy.

Here’s Scarborough’s diatribe:

This is about gun manufacturers making millions and millions and millions of dollars. This is about retailers making millions and millions and millions of dollars. Do you know how much money these people have made over the slaughter of 20 innocents in Newtown? Do you know how much richer these rich gun manufacturers have gotten over the past month, and how the NRA uses that tragedy to gin up fears, and websites use that tragedy to gin up fears that they’re coming to take your guns away? Hey, they can’t take your guns away — we’ve got something called the Second Amendment in the Constitution of the United States. Justice Scalia said in 2009 they can’t come and take your guns away. You can have a handgun to protect your family. But after that, they can regulate guns.

Scarborough also warned that if Republicans continued to support the groups, they would be “driving off the cliff into political oblivion.”

