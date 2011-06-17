WATCH: Joe Scarborough's EPIC Meltdown About Newt Gingrich

At the Republican leadership conference in New Orleans Newt Gingrich, with his usual panache, called Obama the “opposite of freedom.”



This did not sit well with Joe Scarborough who went off this morning on Morning Joe:

Barack Obama and the sort of mushy progressive but moderate extending Bush tax cuts and tripling the number of troops in Afghanistan is not left wing. It’s not the opposite of freedom. The opposite of freedom would be oh, I don’t know, Gadhafi. That’s the opposite of freedom. Now that we have clarified that.

…Sir, why can’t you just say, I disagree with his viewpoints instead of bringing up Hitler and saying he’s opposite of freedom. Gadhafi is the opposite of freedom. Al qaeda is the opposite. Why does he keep saying stupid things like that?

One suggestion was that Gingrich is auditioning to be Hannity’s fill-in during his summer month’s off. Video below.



