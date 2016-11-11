'This is staggering': Joe Scarborough slams New York Times for having a 'blind spot' about Trump

MSNBC Joe Scarborough on ‘Morning Joe.’

Joe Scarborough on Thursday singled out the New York Times for supposedly underestimating president-elect Donald Trump’s support.

The “Morning Joe” anchor took aim at the Times for its Thursday morning article titled, “Democrats, students, and foreign allies face the reality of a Trump presidency,” which Scarborough suggested was too focused on the paper’s left-leaning audience.

“This is staggering, it really is,” Scarborough said. “This shows that the editors of the New York Times — I have the greatest respect for them — don’t get it. This is a “Saturday Night Live” sketch. You went to a cocktail party the night before and you decided to write this.”

Scarborough and cohost Mika Brzezinski argued that large institutions like the Times and the Washington Post were too focused on the “elite cluster” to see Trump’s path to electoral victory.

Though he acknowledged that he was equally removed from many Trump voters’ reality, Scarborough placed himself in a coterie of sceptical reporters and analysts. They included FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver and Bloomberg’s Mark Halperin, who Scarborough said was “mocked and ridiculed” by some members of the media for suggesting that Trump could win.

“You had a complete blind spot, and you wanted to keep it that way. It was much easier for you to stay in Manhattan and say that they are all racists and bigots,” Scarborough said.

He added: “You don’t understand what’s going on. Let’s face it: I didn’t understand what’s going on out there. But you know what Mark and I did that you didn’t do? You know what Mika did that you didn’t do? We actually talked to people in Middle America. And they told us they were hurting, and they told us why they were voting for Trump.”

While many polls and some in the media underestimated Trump’s support in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, many urban areas and their corresponding suburbs told a vastly different story of the electorate. Hillary Clinton is projected to win the popular vote because of her overwhelming support in cites like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Scarborough praised New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg for his postelection media industry mea culpa, which noted how many reporters were reassured by state polling data in places like Pennsylvania that equally underestimated the now-president-elect’s support.

“They stopped being journalists over the past month, and began being cheerleaders, and began being people who had a conclusion that they reached and then searched for facts to show that Hillary Clinton was a 92, 93, 99.999% chance winner of this campaign,” Scarborough said.

