Joe Scarborough BLASTS NY Post Reporter Over CNN Report: 'She Chose To Lie'

On Saturday, the New York Post reported that at last week’s Mirror Awards Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski approached Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes about moving their show to CNN.



Scarborough and Brzezinski are rumoured to want a bigger platform than the one MSNBC currently offers. They’ve also reportedly drafted super agent Ari Emmanuel to help them get one….Scarborough didn’t skip a beat when warned that On The Money was listening, continuing pitching about how much more convenient the commute to CNN’s Columbus Circle headquarters would be.

rumours have been flying that Joe and Mika may be looking outside of MSNBC ever since their longtime executive producer Chris Licht — who was seated with the duo at the luncheon and left with them after — departed for CBS last month.

Scarborough told TVNewser the conversation was taken out of context: “Mika and I had nice conversation with a CNN executive who joked that we should bring our show to CNN. We laughed, exchanged pleasantries and left the event. Mika and I plan to work at NBC for a long time.”

Scarborough the went a step further on the show this morning saying “It’s a lie…She was standing there. She heard the whole thing. She chose to lie anyway.”

Mika says she called the Post for a retraction but has yet to receive one. Video below.



