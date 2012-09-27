Joe Scarborough's Reaction To Mitt Romney's Uninspiring Attempt At Enthusiasm Is Priceless

Mitt Romney’s rally this morning in Ohio left MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough with his hands over his face.



When Romney took the stage and complimented his running mate, Paul Ryan, the crowd broke into a, “Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!” chant.

“Wait a minute,” Romney said, trying to get the crowd going into a “Romney-Ryan! Romney-Ryan!” chant. He got a flat response.

“Oh, sweet Jesus,” Scarborough said.

“Sadly, I say this about Mitt Romney: He’s a great man. He’s a great father. He’s a great husband. He’s a great businessman. He’s a great turnaround guy,” Scarborough continued.

“He’s just a horrible politician. One of the worst.”

Watch the clip below:



