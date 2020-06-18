Joe Scarborough rips into Facebook in a nearly 7-minute tirade: 'Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are only interested in protecting their billions'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Rob Kim/Getty ImagesFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.
- MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went on a nearly seven-minute tirade against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg on Wednesday morning.
- Scarborough accused Facebook of being a home for extremism, saying that Zuckerberg’s comments in the wake of the George Floyd protests have been “disingenuous” and Facebook needs to be held liable for “the hatred and the lies and the libel that is being spread.”
- Scarborough also invoked World War II and the war on terror, saying soldiers have been fighting and dying for American democracy for over two centuries. He accused Facebook of being used as a tool to interfere with American democracy.
- “He is lying to you, he is lying to himself, he is lying to the American people,” Scarborough said. “And Congress and the next president of the United States need to stand up to the billions and billions of dollars in Silicon Valley and hold these people, hold these billionaires, accountable for their lies and for their undermining of American democracy.”
- A spokesperson for Facebook did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
- You can watch the full video below.
