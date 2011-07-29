Joe Scarborough And Lawrence O'Donnell Had An Amazing Shoutfest About The Debt Ceiling This Morning

Geez.



Want an idea of what the embattled debt ceilings talks in Washington might sound like? Look no further than today’s extensive and fiery segment on Morning Joe.

The last hour of the show featured a table that consisted of Joe, Mika, David Walker from the No Labels movement, man of the hour Grover Norquist, and Lawrence O’Donnell.

Perhaps not surprisingly the conversation between the excitable O’Donnell and soft-spoken Norquist got heated enough (at one point O’Donnell read aloud a Tweet from someone asking him to punch Norquist in the face) that Mika could be heard repeatedly pleading with O’Donnell to calm down.

But things really exploded when O’Donnell challenged Joe’s assertion that both the Dems and the GOP were to blame for Washington’s inability to cut spending.

O’Donnell: ‘There’s a lie on the table!’

And then things got heated. Somewhere Chris Licht was banging his head against a wall.





