Joe Scarborough Flips Out On White House Press Secretary Jay Carney

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough flipped out at White House Press Secretary Jay Carney on “Morning Joe” Wednesday, amid a discussion about the inappropriate activity of the IRS in targeting some groups for tax-exempt status.



Scarborough didn’t appreciate that Carney referred to the IRS affair as a “phony scandal.”

Much of what the two discussed were largely repackaged revelations trumpeted by Republicans last week — that were actually revealed two months ago. Scarborough pressed on, questioning why Carney was smiling and saying it “doesn’t sound phony” to him.

“I greatly appreciate that that is the line pushed by Republicans who want Washington to be focused on scandals instead of the economy,” Carney began.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, Jay! Is that the truth or not, Jay? Is that the truth or not?” Scarborough said. “Don’t give me talking points, because that doesn’t work on this show! And you’ve been here long enough to know, that doesn’t work on this show!”

“When you get to the question, I’ll answer it,” Carney said.

“I gave you the question, and you decided to fight me,” Scarborough snipped back. “Stop your games with me. We’ve known each other for too long. I’m not playing your games. I’m not somebody you talk down to from your podium!”

Watch the clip below, via MSNBC:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.