'STAND THE HELL UP': Joe Scarborough goes off on Republicans after Trump fired James Comey

Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” urged Republicans to “stand the hell up,” amid President Donald Trump’s recent firing of FBI director James Comey.

In a series of tweets, Scarborough telegraphed a stern message to the party: “Hey, Republicans. Stand the Hell up. This is your moment to be counted,” Scarborough tweeted. “You. Owe. Trump. Nothing.”

Scarborough, a former House Representative from Florida, also added that the “blowback is going to be massive.”

Scarborough has been deeply critical of Trump in recent months, at one point calling him a “fake president.”

He also added some quick advice for his party: “Republicans running in 2018, duck.”

In a letter sent by Trump to Comey on Tuesday afternoon, Trump wrote that Comey was “not able to effectively lead the Bureau.” Comey’s firing comes amid the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s campaign staff for possibly colluding with the Russian government during the 2016 US election.

