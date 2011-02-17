JOE SCARBOROUGH: You Need To Question Obama's Birthplace To Be Considered A Real Conservative These Days

Joe Scarborough may be a morning talk show host now, but from 1995 to 2001 he was a Republican Representative from Florida, and a very conservative one at that. So when he comes out and takes aim at his former party, it really makes you wonder how far they have fallen. (Especially considering it’s not a ratings grab.)



When asked last night by Chris Matthews why Sarah Palin did so poorly in the straw poll at CPAC, which she did not attend and only got 6% of the vote, Scarborough did not beat around the bush, blasting her for her behaviour after the tragedy in Tuscon and for being a negative, divisive figure.

“It seems like everything she says seems to always involve a fight. She just hasn’t had the political operatives around her that could say, ‘you need have a positive message. How are you going to project yourself?’ And I do think at this point she’s put herself in a terrible position politically. I think most Republicans I talked to that felt sorry for her in 2008 thought the media was unfair to her in 2008, have now just sort of shook their heads and moved on and said she’s not serious enough to be President of the United States and I think that’s why you see the numbers dropping and I suspect, like Newt Gingrich, the scar tissue has already gotten too severe for him. I just don’t think that they can win the nomination.”

And then he went after the rest of the Republican Party, who he says are not conservative enough and who need to rid themselves of the radical fringe element who question Obama’s citizenship and religion.

“I mean, it used to be that that position would make me more conservative than where establishment Republicans are in Washington, D.C., but I guess since I don’t run around talking about where the president was born and because I say that he’s a Christian because he says he’s a Christian, I suppose that’s the new measuring stick for what makes you conservative.

“I think that’s sad and pathetic and that’s why the Republican party is where it is right now.”

Wow.

Video below



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.