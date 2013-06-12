Joe Scarborough Calls Edward Snowden A 'Weasel,' And Mika Brzezinski Blasts Glenn Greenwald As 'Misleading'

MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski railed on National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden and journalist Glenn Greenwald on Wednesday, coming down on the side of a strange combination of people on both the left and right who have denounced the leaks.



Scarborough called Snowden, a 29-year-old former NSA contractor, a “weasel” when he appeared on the screen during Wednesday’s “Morning Joe.”

“Look at that guy. That guy is a weasel,” Scarborough said of Snowden. “Can we not put his face up on the screen? He looks like a weasel.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski blasted Guardian journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has published multiple stories based on Snowden’s leaks. Brzezinski, who clashed with Greenwald on Monday, said his reporting has been “misleading” — even in referring to Snowden as a “whistleblower.”

“He’s not a whistleblower, OK?” she said. “And it’s actually been very misleading the way this story has been covered, even by the reporter himself. He’s super, super close to the story.”

Scarborough said, in turn, that all parties involved in the NSA surveillance story have been misleading — most especially the federal government.

Watch the clip below, via MSNBC:



