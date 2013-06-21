Joe Scarborough Blasts House Republicans' Embarrassing Absence Of 'Competence'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blasted what he called an “embarrassment” in the House’s failure to pass a farm bill, blaming a lack of “competence” from Republican leadership.



“This isn’t Washington being dysfunctional so much as it is that the House GOP leadership just got blindsided in a way you should never be blindsided if you’re running the House,” Scarborough said of the bill’s surprise failure, on which both sides of the aisle blamed the other.

Scarborough called it a “stinging indictment” for House Speaker John Boehner that he couldn’t pass “basic bills” because of a revolt from members of his party.

Scarborough said that the bill’s failure doesn’t bode well for upcoming issues like immigration reform. Boehner has said he won’t bring a bill to the floor without majority of support from House Republicans.

“This farm bill was a great example,” Scarborough said. “You had overwhelming support of this farm bill over in the Senate, and it didn’t pass the House. I think people that think immigration is going to pass [the House] if you get 65-70 votes [in the Senate] are whistling past a graveyard.”

