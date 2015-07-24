'My god, stop being so thin-skinned!': Joe Scarborough just had an incredible Donald Trump interview

MSNBC/screengrab Joe Scarborough, left, and Mika Brzezinski interview Donald Trump

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough was repeatedly left flabbergasted during his Friday interview with real-estate developer Donald Trump.

The interview started to go off the rails at the very start when the Republican presidential candidate noted to Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski that he wasn’t mentioned earlier in the show.

“You know we all love you and Mika, but I was listening to you talk about Bush and Rubio and a couple of others, and you sort of forgot to mention my name even though I’m creaming them all in the polls,” Trump told Scarborough.

But the “Morning Joe” anchor loudly insisted that he’s been giving Trump plenty of coverage.

“Donald, what are you talking about!? What are you talking about! We’ve been talking about you for a week!” he exclaimed. “What are you talking about Donald?! How thin is your skin? I’ve been talking about you for a week!”

A back-and-forth ensued.

“Donald, you aren’t really that thin-skinned, are you? We have been talking about you so much,” Scarborough said. “This is hilarious. You are incredibly thin-skinned, my friend.”

After Trump panned MSNBC political correspondent Kasie Hunt’s supposedly inaccurate coverage of his Thursday campaign stop in Laredo, Texas, Scarborough again questioned the real-estate magnate’s judgment.

“Oh come on, Kasie’s great,” he said. “I think sometimes you are actually on TV what Mika says I am in private: Somebody that can listen to somebody say 95% things that are nice about me and I seize on the 5% [that’s negative] and obsess on it forever. I suggest you’re doing that.”

But the interview didn’t slow down there. At another point, when Scarborough noted that many people supported Trump’s immigration agenda, Trump interjected to note that people support him for other reasons as well.

“I know, Donald! My god, stop being so thin-skinned!” Scarborough exclaimed with a laugh. “I love it.”

Trump was clearly left unfazed, though. He later jokingly poked Scarborough again for not mentioning him at the start of the show.

“Oh my lord,” Brzezinski said.

“Oh my lord! Oh my lord!” Scarborough added.

Earlier this week, Scarborough mused at length at Trump’s role in the presidential race. Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, wrote that “there is at least a small chance that Mr. Trump will stop making unforced errors soon. And if that happens, there is no telling where this crazy race goes next.”

Watch the Friday “Morning Joe” segment below:



