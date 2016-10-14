'I'm talking about the timing': Joe Scarborough suggests assault allegations against Trump were coordinated

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough expressed wariness on Thursday morning about the timing and source of the recent slew of sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump.

The “Morning Joe” host speculated that allegations by multiple women in publications such as People magazine, The New York Times, BuzzFeed, and the Palm Beach Post may have been coordinated by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

He argued that sexual assault victims would have had months to come forward with allegations, and cited Trump’s inflammatory comments about Fox News host Megyn Kelly as a potential “triggering event.”

.@JoeNBC on new accusations against Trump: I’m sceptical about the *timing*… Talk about an October surprise. https://t.co/lQ2gP5QD99

— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 13, 2016

“I’m talking about the timing of all of this dropping, talk about an October surprise,” Scarborough said. “There have been 1,000 triggering events that would have made sense. If I had been sexually harassed by this man, the Megyn Kelly story would have given me and opportunity.”

He added: “There have been 1,000 reports of this already. I’m just asking why all the sudden this stuff is dropping in October. Perhaps it’s all innocent. Perhaps there’s no oppo drop. Perhaps it’s not coordinated.”

The allegations come after a 2005 video was released on Friday showing the Republican presidential nominee boasting about kissing and forcing himself on women without their permission.

During the second presidential debate, Trump denied that he ever sexually assaulted women.

The Trump campaign is already pushing back against the allegations.

Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to the New York Times early Thursday morning denying the allegations and threatening to sue the paper for defamation if the paper didn’t issue a retraction.

The real-estate magnate also took to Twitter to defend himself.

The phoney story in the failing @nytimes is a TOTAL FABRICATION. Written by same people as last discredited story on woman. WATCH!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2016

Why didn’t the writer of the twelve year old article in People Magazine mention the “incident” in her story. Because it did not happen!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2016

