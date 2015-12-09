A fed up Joe Scarborough cuts to commercial break to get Donald Trump to stop interrupting him

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough cut to commercial break on Tuesday morning after real-estate mogul Donald Trump wouldn’t let him ask questions.

“All right, Donald. Hold on. Donald, you’ve got to let us ask questions. You can’t just talk,” Scarborough told the Republican front-runner.

“You’ve got to let us ask questions. You’re just talking,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough then tried to ask a question about Trump’s controversial new proposal to bar all Muslim immigrants and tourists into the US. But Trump wouldn’t back off as he and Scarborough talked over one another.

“No, no, Joe, I’m not just talking. Joe, I’m not just talking. I’m giving you the facts,” Trump said.

“Donald. Donald. You’re not going to keep talking. We will go to break if you keep talking. We’re going to ask you questions,” Scarborough shot back.

Trump still held his ground.

“Go to break then, Joe. All I’m doing is giving you the facts. And you don’t want to hear the facts,” Trump said.

A visibly fed up Scarborough then carried through on his threat.

“Go to break. Go to break. Go to break right now,” the host told his producers. “We’ll be right back with more ‘Morning Joe.'”

Trump actually stayed on the line and finished an extensive interview with the entire “Morning Joe” panel.

