Joe Scarborough: 'Donald Trump laughs every time the president of CNN calls him'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough charged that a rival cable-network president has “turned over” his network to Donald Trump.

In an interview with Politico’s Glenn Thrush published Thursday, the “Morning Joe” host asserted that CNN President Jeff Zucker was so desperate to have Trump appear on his network, he has called to book the real-estate mogul personally.

“He and Zucker are very close. Zucker personally calls Trump,” Scarborough told Thrush.

“And Trump laughs and calls Zucker ‘my personal booker’ because Zucker will call Trump. He hasn’t said that publicly, but he’s said it. I’ve said it publicly now. But you know, Trump will laugh every time Zucker calls because Zucker will call to personally book him.”

A CNN representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Scarborough’s remarks.

Throughout the 2016 presidential election cycle, the cable network has seen a significant spike in ratings, which some observers attribute to Trump’s unique, off-the-cuff campaign style that’s garnered massive media coverage.

Still, CNN has also been criticised for supposedly going overboard on coverage of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. It has, for instance, aired many of his rallies in full and allowed him a platform not often afforded to other candidates.

Scarborough has also been scrutinised for his relationship with Trump, which in recent weeks has apparently worsened.

This week, Scarborough has repeatedly slammed GOP leaders for supporting Trump, despite comments and policy proposals that have racial, ethnic, and religious overtones.

“What century is that man from?” Scarborough said on Monday’s show after hearing Trump’s comments about an African-American supporter.

“He’s exhausted, he’s delirious, he’s out of his mind,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said.

The real-estate magnate has responded in kind, lobbing rhetorical attacks on Twitter about the hosts’ attitude toward Trump.

Wow, I hear @Morning_Joe has gone really hostile ever since I said I won’t do or watch the show anymore.They misrepresent my positions!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2016

