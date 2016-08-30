Joe Scarborough is trolling Donald Trump with a new nickname

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough mocked Donald Trump on Monday for softening his position on immigration, one of the key tenets of his campaign.

Taking a page out of the Republican presidential nominee’s playbook, Scarborough assigned Trump a new nickname: “Amnesty Don.”

“Amnesty Don, and a lot of people are calling him Amnesty Don, people are saying it, they’re calling him Amnesty Don. Amnesty Don, and that’s what people are calling him, I’m not calling him that,” the “Mornine Joe” host said, mocking Trump’s signature style of speaking.

“For 14 months, Amnesty Don has been putting illegal immigration at the center of Amnesty Don’s campaign,” he continued. “And yet nobody in Amnesty Don’s own campaign can tell you what Amnesty Don’s position is.”

During the primaries, Trump proposed deporting 11 million immigrants who are in the US illegally. But he seems to have backed away from that position in recent weeks as he falls in the polls and battles the perception that he’s too extreme.

“Amnesty Don was going to get a deportation force,” Scarborough said. “But now Amnesty Don is softening. So now Amnesty Don, this weekend, even Amnesty Don’s own people, surrogates, don’t know what Amnesty Don’s going to do on this.”

Watch the segment below:

.@JoeNBC: Nobody in #AmnestyDon‘s own campaign can tell you what #AmnestyDon‘s position is on immigration https://t.co/3ElGN4x0E0

— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 29, 2016

