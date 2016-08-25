'That is so pathetic': Joe Scarborough slams Clinton campaign's response to foundation criticism

MSNBC Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on ‘Morning Joe.’

Joe Scarborough is not impressed with the Hillary Clinton campaign’s response to criticism of the Clinton Foundation.

During a segment on Thursday, the “Morning Joe” host slammed Clinton Press Secretary Brian Fallon’s assertion on Wednesday that the foundation plays a vital role in providing health services in underserved areas around the globe.

“That is so pathetic,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough argued that other charities without ties to high level government officials could accomplish the health, environmental, and economic goals the Clinton Foundation aims to meet.

“You’re going to actually say that if Bill Clinton doesn’t have the opportunity to shake down billionaires, that AIDS will not be cured?” Scarborough said.

He continued: “If that’s the best line of attack you have you need to go back to middle school.”

Fallon hit back with a tweet posted after his appearance on the morning program:

When ’16 history is written, @JoeNBC will go down as someone who helped normalize Trump during primary. HRC will be the one who stopped him

— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 25, 2016

In recent days, the campaign has faced criticism following an Associated Press investigation showing that over half of Clinton’s meetings with non-governmental officials during her tenure as secretary of state were held with donors to the Clinton Foundation.

Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook said on Wednesday that the story misrepresented the scope of the meetings that Clinton took as secretary of state, and pointed out that the investigation did not reveal any examples of impropriety or preferential treatment for Clinton Foundation donors.

