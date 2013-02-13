Joe Scarborough Launches A War On Charts And Declares They're What 'Liberals Make Up On mum's PowerPoint'

In an ongoing battle with liberals Paul Krugman and New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait over the nation’s “spending problem,” “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough bizarrely claimed that charts are something that “liberals make up on their mum’s PowerPoint.”



Scarborough went on a mini-rant on Twitter last night, saluting the “debt deniers” for making his point easier. Yesterday, he railed on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for saying the nation doesn’t have a “spending problem,” but rather a budget “priorities” problem.

Chait provided a chart from the Council on Foreign Relations yesterday that rebutted one of Scarborough’s points in his rant on Pelosi. Scarborough said that spending in all areas, including foreign occupation, was “exploding.” The chart from the CFR shows that’s not true.

Scarborough responded by decrying “childish insults” with something that looks kind of like a childish insult:

Childish insults and skewed graphs liberals make up on their mum’s PowerPoint does not change reality. Facts-and maths-are stubborn things. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 11, 2013

It’s entertaining watching left wingers chase their tails over runaway debt and exploding entitlements. They behave like spoiled children. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 11, 2013

Needless to say, a chart from the CFR is not the same thing as “skewed graphs” from your “mum’s PowerPoint.”

The crux of Scarborough’s argument on the debt all along, as Chait points out, is that important people agree with him on the debt. The problem with that argument, as we’ve pointed out, is that none of the important people who agree with Scarborough are mainstream economists.

