'Has he no shame?': Scarborough slams Bill Clinton, says he should stop criticising Trump and 'get out of the way'

Morning Joe Joe Scarborough on ‘Morning Joe.’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough ripped former President Bill Clinton over his postelection comments suggesting President-elect Donald Trump “doesn’t know much” except for “how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

“I would ask, ‘Has he no shame?’ But he proved decades ago he didn’t,” Scarborough said on Tuesday’s “Morning Joe,” responding to Clinton’s comments.

He added: “If they would just get out of the way and be gracious about this, there would be people carrying their water.”

Scarborough argued that Clinton’s comments dismissed the voters that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton failed to win, which could have propelled her to the presidency.

“For Bill Clinton to say that Trump only knew how to get angry white men voting for him ignores a couple of facts,” Scarborough said.

“The first fact is that if Hillary Clinton would have carried the same people Barack Obama carried among these ‘angry white men’ she would have been elected, but they switched from Obama to Trump. And secondly, those ‘angry white men’ that Bill Clinton is talking about are the same angry white men that got him elected president, and the same ‘angry white men’ Bill Clinton was complaining about for months that the Clintons weren’t reaching.”

Scarborough has for years used his perch at MSNBC to knock Bill Clinton, whose presidency inflamed him so much he was inspired to run for Congress in 1994.

Earlier this year, Scarborough compared the former president to Bill Cosby, who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women, and said Clinton’s criticism of Obamacare was enough to “take him off the campaign.”

Bill Clinton: Trump knows 'how to get angry white men'… @JoeNBC: Clinton 'ignores a couple' of these facts…

— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 20, 2016

