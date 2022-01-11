Joe Rogan slams social media platform Gettr, calling it ‘fuckery’ and ‘fugazi’ just days after joining

Rogan made waves when he joined Gettr last week, but he’s now claiming that the platform is falsely boosting his follower count, calling it ‘fuckery.’ Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Rogan has slammed conservative social media app Gettr just days after joining it.

Rogan claimed Gettr was falsely boosting his follower count, calling it “fuckery” and a “fugazi.”

Rogan created an account on Gettr on January 2, but said he’s already considering leaving it.

Influential podcaster Joe Rogan has hit out at social media platform Gettr, calling it “fuckery” and a “fugazi” just days after joining it.

Rogan slammed the platform, which says it’s “founded on the principles of free speech, independent thought, and rejecting political censorship and “cancel culture,” in a January 11 guest appearance on The Tim Dillon Show.

“Well, the news story is their fucking amount of people that signed up increased by 1,150% or something,” Rogan said, referring to claims from Gettr that the platform saw a marked increase of some 700,000 new users in the three days following his joining it.

“Yeah, you have like 9 million followers on Gettr,” Dillon said.

“Yeah, it’s not real, though,” Rogan responded. “Because Gettr doesn’t even have 9 million people, it’s a lot of fuckery.”

“This is where the fuckery is. They take all my Twitter followers. So my Twitter followers, like 7.8 million? And then they port those over,” Rogan added. “So I started out with 7.8 million. So whatever I have now, I have like, eight (million), it’s like, really, I have 200,000.”

“So Gettr is fugazi, as they say,” Dillion replied, using the slang term for “fake.”

“Definitely fugazi,” Rogan said.

Rogan added that he noticed Gettr has a function that re-uploads posts automatically from his Twitter profile to his Gettr page, which Dillon said was essentially “harvesting” Rogan’s tweets.

Rogan then said that he was looking to get off the platform.

“I don’t know how to get off,” he said. “Like if I get off of Gettr? I don’t think I can.”

“You have to sit down with Marjorie Taylor Greene, personally,” Dillon joked.

“She’s gonna tell me all about what’s in the basement of Comet Pizza,” Rogan replied, referring to a DC pizza restaurant made famous by a QAnon conspiracy theory that children were being trafficked in its basement.

Rogan, one of the most influential voices in conservative media, joined the social media platform on January 2.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” Rogan wrote in his first post on GETTR. “Rejoice!”

Representatives for Gettr and the app’s founder, former Trump aide Jason Miller, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.