Joe Rogan warns Jake Paul that Dillon Danis is 'top of the food chain' after the influencer hurled water balloons at him in a bid to get Conor McGregor's attention

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul / YouTube Joe Rogan comments on Jake Paul’s baiting of Conor McGregor.

Podcaster Joe Rogan commented on YouTuber Jake Paul’s attempts to get Conor McGregor’s attention.

The influencer has been trying to get McGregor to respond to his $US50 million offer for a fight, and one of his tactics was to throw water balloons at three-time title-holder of The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship Dillon Danis.

Rogan responded to the stunt on his show, warning Paul that Danis is “top of the food chain.”

“If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re gonna get your arms broken, you’re getting your neck strangled off, your head’s gonna get popped like a zit, he’s gonna rip your knees apart,” he said.

A second clip of what happened, posted by the Twitter account for sports talk show “Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub,” showed Paul sped away from the scene before Danis could get close.

Rogan watched the clip where Paul and his entourage drive-by Danis as he’s doing an interview for the sports talk show “Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub.”

“Look, it’s Conor McGregor’s b—- right there,” Paul yells, before hurling water balloons and wet toilet paper at the three-time title-holder of The World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

“How did he know he was gonna be there?” Rogan said of the clip. “But then he sped away. Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away. Why didn’t he get out and fight him?”

Rogan then spoke on Danis’ fighting ability, and why Paul may not have stuck around.

“Let me tell you something. If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re gonna get your arms broken, you’re getting your neck strangled off, your head’s gonna get popped like a zit, he’s gonna rip your knees apart,” he said. “Not a f—ing chance in the world. Dillon Danis is a world-class grappler. Top of the food chain.”

He added that it would be “hilarious” if Danis and Paul were to fight in an MMA match, as when nobody’s wearing boxing gloves, “it’s a whole different world son.”

The Twitter account for “Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub” later shared a clip showing a different angle of the altercation between Paul and Danis.

‘This f—ing guy,” Danis says while laughing when Paul’s truck pulls up and throws some of the balloons back at him.

“It’s fine,” he says after Paul drives off. “I don’t know what it was. I thought he was going to hit me with something metal, but I think it was a water balloon.”

He added that he tried to jump into the truck, but the truck sped off too fast.

“I don’t think he would actually box me either,” Danis said to Schaub, who is a retired mixed martial arts fighter himself. “I wish he would have got out. Can we go find them? Have you got a car?”

McGregor, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion, has not yet responded to any of Paul’s stunts.

