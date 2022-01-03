Joe Rogan joins GETTR, a MAGA alternative to Twitter, following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ban

Podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has joined GETTR, a conservative alternative to Twitter.

He’s already surpassed 8 million followers since joining Sunday night.

The self-described “free speech social media platform” touted 171,629 new users on Sunday.

Podcast mogul Joe Rogan announced on Sunday that he’s joining GETTR, a conservative alternative to Twitter with less stringent community standards on misinformation and a more narrow definition of hate speech.

In a statement to Insider, GETTR CEO Jason Miller linked Rogan’s arrival to a record setting six figure boost in new users the same day.

“More than 171,000 people signed up for GETTR after Joe Rogan announced he was joining our platform, making Sunday the biggest day for our platform since we launched on July 4,” Miller, a former Trump advisor, wrote in the email. “Like us, Joe knows that Big Tech censorship is only going to get worse and GETTR’s incredible growth is proof that people are waking up to this dangerous reality and are hungry for an alternative which protects freedom of expression.”

Rogan’s debut on the self-described “free speech social media platform which fights cancel culture” comes on the heels of Twitter permanently suspending Republican Rep. Marjori Taylor Greene of Georgia for repeatedly violating the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

The suspension only applies to Greene’s personal account, not her congressional one.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” Rogan, who remains on Twitter, wrote in his first post on GETTR. “Rejoice!”

Rogan has emerged as a major voice in the conservative media ecosystem and has faced backlash from public health experts over promoting pandemic and vaccine misinformation on his show.

While Rogan’s account was created on January 2, previous tweets and retweets of his appear to be backlogged on his page.

“We’re just days into 2022 and already Twitter has permanently banned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and deplatformed Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist and contributor to mRNA vaccine technology,” Miller wrote in his statement to Insider. “Freedom of expression is essential to a thriving democracy and we welcome anyone who wants to speak freely to join us on GETTR like they have.”

In an August interview on tech journalist Kara Swisher’s New York Times podcast, Miller said he’s been trying to get former President Donald Trump to join the platform, which he has yet to do.