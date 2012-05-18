The Head Of The Super-PAC That Wants To Trash Obama Is Trying To Get A $200 Million Taxpayer Gift From Rahm Emanuel

Photo: JoeRicketts.com

Joe Ricketts is the founder of TD Ameritrade and, in 2009, became a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs. And this election season, he’s getting a little political. He is one of the leaders of Ending Spending, the super PAC that the New York Times has a big story about this morning. The Times reported on the plans of the super PAC to release an ad campaign highlighting Barack Obama’s ties to Rev. Jeremiah Wright.



Joe has no direct involvement with the team’s day-to-day operations, according to his personal site, but the Ricketts family owns a 95 per cent controlling interest in the Cubs.

Here’s where things might get awkward: The Cubs are asking Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel — who oh by the way might have some ties with Obama — for $200 million in public funding to renovate Wrigley Field, where the Cubs play.

Meredith Shiner points out this is probably a reason the super PAC can’t pursue the Jeremiah Wright campaign:

Emanuel wants a plan that doesn’t overburden taxpayers.

“I will not put my money in their field so they can take their money, and invest around the field, and get a greater economic value,” Emanuel said. “If it’s important, they should invest there. We’ve had good conversations on the final stages of that.”

The aptly named Ending Spending super PAC writes in their “about” section that they are committed to holding “politicians accountable for the policies that are bankrupting America and threatening the financial health of our families.”

Ending Spending, Inc. is dedicated to educating and engaging American taxpayers about wasteful and excessive government spending. In this troubled economy, now is the time to regain control of federal government spending, balance the budget, pay down the national debt, and restore fiscal responsibility in Washington, D.C. We believe our elected representatives must end the practice of mortgaging the economic futures of our children and grandchildren to pay for present-day spending.

Chicago is $636 million in debt, according to the Chicago Tribune.

